Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Ghewar sets record

Ghewar, the traditional round-shaped sweet with a crispy taste, recently made an entry in the Asia Book of Records. Every Jaipur sweet shop offers piles of ghewar in monsoon - plain, malai and Mewa Ghewar. Gyanjee Caterers, Jaipur, made a special ghewar weighing 120 kg and 6 ft in diameter to set the record. Organiser of Saltfood festival, Divolka Jain said the event’s purpose was to put Jaipur and its food on the world map. Although the minimum requirement to make it to the world record was a 20 kg ghewar, the Gyanjee team went on to prepare a 120 kg ghewar. Customised equipment was made exclusively for the task. Adjudicator for Asia Book of Records, Shantnu Chauhan was present on the occasion.

Jaipur jewellery show concludes

With a massive footfall of over 25,000 visitors and 5,000 buyers, gems and jewellery show JAS18 concluded at the Jaipur Exhibition and the convention centre in Sitapura on Monday. “The theme for this even was ‘Mines to Jewellery’,” said Jaipur Jewellers Association president Ajay Kala. There were good B2B transactions as the show attracted buyers because of the upcoming wedding season, he said. Jaipur is a hub for world-class jewellery and semi-precious stones.

While the exhibitors and businessmen got orders, customers got a wide range of choices to select from. The awards were also given for the best booths under the categories gemstones and jewellery. The gemstone category first prize went to Nakshtra Jewellers, while the jewellery category’s first prize was given to Rambhajo Jewellers. The concluding day saw singer Taufique Sabri belt out ‘Kesaria Balam’, ‘Dumadum Mast Kalandar’ and ‘Afreen-Afreen’ to bring the crowd on its feet.

Jaipur celebrates Janmashtami

With the melodious sound of flute and drums, Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Jaipur. The epicentre of these celebrations was the temple of Govind Devji at the City Palace premises. The image of the deity was brought from Vrindavan by Raja Sawai Jai Singh II, the founder of Jaipur. According to a popular legend, Lord Krishna’s image in the temple looks exactly like Krishna’s form during his incarnation on Earth. It is one of the most visited temples during Janamashtami. The Govind Dev temple occupies an important place in the minds of Krishna devotees. Thousands of worshipers thronged the temple and enjoyed music, dance and poetry. Kids dressed as Lord Krishna, and girls in their beautiful lehengas enacted the stories of the lord himself.

Students’ union gets its first SC prez

It was a great shock for the two main political parties in Rajasthan after the results of the student union elections came out. With the state elections just three months away, the performance of ABVP and NSUI backed by BJP and Congress has failed to provide any conclusive trend. For the third time in a row, an Independent candidate won the post of the president in the Rajasthan University.

Three out of four posts were won by Independents. Vinod Jhakhar, the new president, had contested on his own after quitting NSUI. He is also the first president from the SC category in the history of the RU. The elections are said to be influenced by caste politics and almost all candidates belong to a political family. These elections are also seen as the stepping stone for entering in state politics.