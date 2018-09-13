Home Nation

Key naxal involved in Chhattisgarh CRPF attack on March 13 surrenders in Sukma

Vetti Rama was allegedly involved in the incident on March 13 this year in Sukma's Kistaram area in which naxals blew up a mine protected vehicle of the CRPF, killing nine troopers.

Published: 13th September 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A hardcore naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Thursday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Vetti Rama turned himself in before senior officials at the Sukma police headquarters and also deposited an INSAS rifle, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

He said that Rama was involved in the incident on March 13 this year in Sukma's Kistaram area in which naxals blew up a mine protected vehicle of the CRPF, killing nine troopers.

Sundarraj said that Rama, with a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, had joined the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 1995 and had taken part in several major naxal attacks.

The official said that Rama has told police that the increasing pressure of security forces in Sukma, and the state government's surrender policy, had compelled several members to quit the banned outfit.

Rama revealed that sustained operations by security forces in Chintagufa, Kistaram and Bhejji- considered as core areas of Maoists in Sukma, coupled with development works, resulted in the naxals' hold weakening in the area, the DIG said.

His interrogation has also revealed crucial details about the Maoist urban network and sympathisers, the DIG said.

Rama's is the second such surrender of a key naxal operative in the last one month.

On August 23, Pahad Singh, a senior member of the newly formed Maoist "special zonal Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (SZMMC) committee", had laid down arms in the state's Durg district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh Naxals Sukma Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend