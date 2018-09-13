Home Nation

Maharashtra: Man bringing Ganesh idol in procession run over by water tanker, mob turns violent

A water tanker dashed the victim, Kamlesh Bhind, from behind and dragged him for a considerable distance, killing him immediately.

Published: 13th September 2018 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesha idol

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: A 35-year-old man participating in a procession bringing a Ganesh idol in neighbouring Palghar district was Thursday run over by a water tanker, police said.

Kamlesh Bhind was part of a group of people bringing a Ganesh idol for installation at their locality in Waliv in Nalla Sopara (East), said a police official.

A water tanker dashed Bhind from behind and dragged him for a considerable distance, killing him immediately, the official said.

Those participating in the procession turned violent following the mishap and vandalised vehicles and blocked the road in Waliv area, police said.

A video of the ruckus showed policemen resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the irate mob.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Vasai) Vijaykant Sagar said that the water tanker driver had been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesha idol road accident Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend