Military drill between India-Mongolia enters day 3

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The joint military exercise ''the Nomadic Elephant 2018'' between Indian and Mongolian troops entered third day on Thursday in Ulanbaatar, where armies of both the nations showcased their strength and learnt skills from each other.

The exercise had an interactive session on Convoy protection wherein Major Rahul Dubey of Indian Army contingent shared his profundity on planning and conduct while providing protection to a vehicle column under various threat manifested circumstances, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Further, the Indian contingent engaged the training platoons in planning and preparation for drills to be exhibited for establishing mobile check post, in view of the upcoming stages of training, the spokesperson added.

Post lunch, a practice session was organised for troops of both the forces wherein practice on knots and hitches that comes handy in the battle field conditions was carried out.

The Mongolian counterparts organised an educative lecture on 'Small Unit Tactics', which concentrated mainly on how to conduct small team operations.

Also, a friendly basketball match was played between both the teams on culmination of training activities for the day.

The Indian contingent won the competition with a score of 64-40. The 14-day long exercise started on September 11.

Indian contingent is being represented by Arunachal Pradesh 17 Punjab Regiment while the Mongolian contingent by Unit 084 of the Mongolian Armed Forces.