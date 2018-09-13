Home Nation

Military drill between India-Mongolia enters day 3

 The 14-day long exercise started on September 11.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The joint military exercise ''the Nomadic Elephant 2018'' between Indian and Mongolian troops entered third day on Thursday in Ulanbaatar, where armies of both the nations showcased their strength and learnt skills from each other.

The exercise had an interactive session on Convoy protection wherein Major Rahul Dubey of Indian Army contingent shared his profundity on planning and conduct while providing protection to a vehicle column under various threat manifested circumstances, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Further, the Indian contingent engaged the training platoons in planning and preparation for drills to be exhibited for establishing mobile check post, in view of the upcoming stages of training, the spokesperson added.

Post lunch, a practice session was organised for troops of both the forces wherein practice on knots and hitches that comes handy in the battle field conditions was carried out.

The Mongolian counterparts organised an educative lecture on 'Small Unit Tactics', which concentrated mainly on how to conduct small team operations.

Also, a friendly basketball match was played between both the teams on culmination of training activities for the day.

The Indian contingent won the competition with a score of 64-40. The 14-day long exercise started on September 11.

Indian contingent is being represented by Arunachal Pradesh 17 Punjab Regiment while the Mongolian contingent by Unit 084 of the Mongolian Armed Forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-Mongolia military drill Nomadic Elephant 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend