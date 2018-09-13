One Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed, eight security personnel injured in encounter in Kashmir's Reasi district

By PTI

JAMMU: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed and eight security personnel, including a DSP, were injured Thursday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Security forces during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and trapped the terrorists, officials said.

The encounter broke out as the security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, closed in on the terrorists, they said.

Security forces used drones and choppers in the operation, which was launched Wednesday to track three JeM militants, the officials said.

One of the terrorists was killed and eight security personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Lal, were injured.

They were hospitalised, police said. Five CRPF personnel and three policemen were injured during the operation, they said.

They were admitted to the Narayana hospital in Katra.

The cordon and search operation to track down the JeM terrorists was launched in the Jhajjar Kotli forest belts in Jammu and Reasi district Wednesday, the officials said.