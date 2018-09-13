Home Nation

One Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed, eight security personnel injured in encounter in Kashmir's Reasi district

The encounter broke out as the security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, closed in on the terrorists, they said.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

jammu and kashmir

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed and eight security personnel, including a DSP, were injured Thursday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Security forces during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and trapped the terrorists, officials said.

The encounter broke out as the security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, closed in on the terrorists, they said.

Security forces used drones and choppers in the operation, which was launched Wednesday to track three JeM militants, the officials said.

One of the terrorists was killed and eight security personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Lal, were injured.

They were hospitalised, police said. Five CRPF personnel and three policemen were injured during the operation, they said.

They were admitted to the Narayana hospital in Katra.

The cordon and search operation to track down the JeM terrorists was launched in the Jhajjar Kotli forest belts in Jammu and Reasi district Wednesday, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Reasi district Kashmir encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend