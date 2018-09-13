Home Nation

PM Modi to celebrate 68th birthday in Varanasi on September 17

Modi will pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children.

Published: 13th September 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on September 17 in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, a district official in Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sent a tentative schedule to the district authorities, following which preparations for the visit is underway in the temple town.

Modi will pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children, the official said.

The venue for this event has not yet been fixed, he added.

The Prime Minister is also likely to launch some developmental projects, including the four-laning of the Babatpur-Shivpur road, Ring Road phase I and some projects at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during his stay.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was in Varanasi on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for Modi's visit.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Varanasi Modi 68th birthday PMO Yogi Adityanath Kashi Vishwanath temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend