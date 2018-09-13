Home Nation

Shourie meets Pawar amid talks of Opposition's grand alliance

Shourie, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government and a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai for over an hour.

Published: 13th September 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former union Minister Arun Shourie (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Union minister Arun Shourie met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday and discussed the political situation in the country, the party said.

Shourie, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government and a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai for over an hour, said Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik.

"Shourie told Pawar to take the lead in uniting all the Opposition parties ahead of the general elections," a party source said.

"Pawar told Shourie that he was trying to unite all Opposition parties," the source added.

NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Majeed Memon and a former judge of the Bombay and Allahabad high courts, Abhay Thipsay, who joined the Congress in June, were present at the meeting.

Pawar recently suggested that the Opposition parties should not project anyone as the prime ministerial candidate before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He also claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had echoed his suggestion.

While advocating a grand alliance of Opposition parties, Pawar had suggested that national parties should go with a strong party at the regional level.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Shourie Sharad Pawar Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend