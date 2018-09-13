Slain activist Kedar Singh Jindan​ never sought security, says Himachal Pradesh DGP

By PTI

SIRMOUR: Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi on Wednesday claimed that activist Kedar Singh Jindan, who was killed last Friday, had never sought police protection as he never felt any threat to his life.

Jindan's family members have claimed that he was killed and then the body was crushed under a jeep to make it look like an accident.

They demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

According to police the autopsy report indicated that it was a case of murder.

On Wednesday, DGP Sita Ram Mardi said, "Jindan had met me in my Shimla office but never felt any threat to his life nor he demanded any security.

"The DGP accompanied by Sirmour Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani told reporters that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case and it was doing a good job.

Police have arrested three people in the connection of his killing.

Jindan had unsuccessfully contested Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections thrice on BSP and NCP tickets from Shillai seat.