Home Nation

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur claims he received death threat for opposing SC/ST Act

Thakur also claimed that he was Wednesday taken into police custody in Agra for opposing the SC/ST Act but was released later.

Published: 13th September 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By PTI

MATHURA: Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has claimed he received a death threat from an unidentified person for "objecting to the SC/ST Act", police said Thursday.

Thakur claimed he got a call from a man, who said "he will be killed" if he continued opposing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.

"A complaint has been registered against the caller and investigation is going on," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said. I am not against the SC/ST Act but I am strictly against its misuse," Thakur said Wednesday before he left for the US, where he will deliver religious discourses.

Thakur also claimed that he was Wednesday taken into police custody in Agra for opposing the SC/ST Act but was released later.

He said he was invited to attend a programme to protest the SC/ST Act but he chose to give it a miss on the advice of the district administration.

Police took him into custody while he was talking to the media in a hotel, he claimed.

Various upper caste and OBC groups have also been protesting the recent amendment approved by Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act.

The apex court had on March 20 ruled that a preliminary enquiry in a case under the Act would be done by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure the allegations were not frivolous and to avoid false implication of innocent persons.

The court had also held that a government official could not be prosecuted on the basis of mere allegation of an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act Devkinandan Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend