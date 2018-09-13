Uttar Pradesh: Two Hindu Mahasabha leaders booked for setting up Hindu court

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Already kicking up a storm post its establishment, the Hindu court set up by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is again under fire as two of its leaders have been booked for establishing Hindu Nyay Peeth on the lines of Islamic Shariat courts.

The case against Hindu Mahasabha Meerut district chief Abhishek Agarwal and the national vice president of the organisation Ashok Sharma, was lodged at the Brahampuri police station in Meerut recently. Both the office bearers of Hindu Mahasabha were booked under various sections of IPC including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter), 502(1c) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Moreover, the Meerut police swung into action and lodged the case against the two leaders as the matter has already reached the Allahabad High Court which had sought a reply from the state government by September 17 in the matter of setting up of the Hindu courts.

Hearing a PIL filed by Ankit Kumar, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice DB Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma, had also sent notices to the District Magistrate along with the chief justice of the Hindu Court Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey over the formation of such courts. The next hearing in this case is now due on Monday, September 17.

However, the national vice president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Sharma opposed the case filed by the police citing the fact that the matter was already sub-judice in Allahabad High Court."The Allahabad High Court has already issued a notice asking us to submit our reply. Now we will be challenging the police case in the court as well," he said.

"We had written a letter to PM Modi on July 12 and demanded establishment of Hindu Nyay Peeth on the lines of Sharia Courts, but when we did not receive any response by August 15, we went ahead with the establishment of the Hindu Court,-" added Sharma.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had announced first Hindu Nyay Peeth in Meerut on August 15 this year and had also planned to set up similar courts in Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Shikohabad and Firozabad soon. The main motive of the courts, as per the Hindu Mahasabha leaders, was to settle the issues related to the community on fast track basis as they remain pending in judiciary for long.