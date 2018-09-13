Home Nation

Woman, kin held with over 357 kgs of marijuana in Gujarat's Rajkot

A senior official Thursday said that three persons from Juneja's family have also been arrested in connection with the raid and seizure.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Police Thursday said that the marijuana seized from the house of a woman Wednesday weighed 357. 5 kilograms, making it the biggest seizure of the contraband in Rajkot.

Madina Juneja (45) was arrested Wednesday, and a huge quantity of ganja seized, after the city's Special Operations Group (SOG) and Bhaktinagar police station personnel raided her house in Jungleshwar area here, an official said.

A senior official Thursday said that three persons from Juneja's family have also been arrested in connection with the raid and seizure.

"The police has seized 357. 5 kg marijuana having a market value of about Rs 21,45,582. We have also arrested Madina's husband Usman Juneja (49), their daughter Afsana (25) and a minor boy," Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said Thursday.

He added that a revolver and two live cartridges have been recovered from Juneja's house. Agrawal said that the quantity of ganja seized in this case, at 357. 5 kgs, is the bigger haul of the contraband in the city.

He claimed that several members of the family had cases of drug peddling registered against them previously.

"Madina's mother Amina was arrested on August 20 with over 1 kg marijuana. Madina's son Nawaz is serving jail in Jamnagar," the commissioner said.

He said that the police would soon obtain custody of Nawaz to interrogate him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marijuana Drug trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend