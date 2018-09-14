Few activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon violence case go on 'hunger strike' at Yerawada jail

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Some of the activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon case observed a day-long hunger strike on Thursday at the Yerawada Central jail to commemorate the martyrdom of freedom fighter Jatin Das, their friends and well-wishers claimed.

But, the jail authorities maintained that they had no knowledge about the stir. “We have not received any intimation regarding any such agitation,” a senior official said.

Incidentally, about 200 jail inmates had threatened to proceed on hunger strike against the changes in parole rules about 10 days ago.

Advocate Surendra Gadling, writer-editor Sudhir Dhawale, and activists Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson participated in the strike.