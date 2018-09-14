Home Nation

Free drugs and diagnostic facilities will be provided for Dementia patients: Health Minister J P Nadda

Published: 14th September 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister J.P. Nadda (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said that free drugs and diagnostic facilities will be provided for dementia patients under a free drugs programme of the Centre. He was speaking at the International Symposium on Dementia in Bengaluru on Friday. There were approximately over 44 lakh people with Dementia in 2015 and the number is expected to double by 2030. Only 10 per cent of the cases are diagnosed according to the Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI).

He said 1.5 lakh sub centres in India that will be converted into health and wellness centres (as announced in the budget) will soon provide geriatric care that till now provided only mother and child care. "By 2022, all health and wellness centres will provide universal screening for individuals under 30 years of age for Hypertension, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, Cervical Cancer,Breast Cancer, Leprosy and this will also include Geriatric Care and thereby Dementia," said Nadda.

In March, the cabinet approved an allocation for the National Health Mission and said it would have a "special focus" with "intensification of initiatives such as National Health Mission Free Drugs and Diagnostic Services Initiatives".

Country strategy for Dementia soon

ARDSI submitted a Dementia India Strategy Report to Nadda. The National Dementia Strategy plan is an initial step to bring transformation in ensuring comprehensive dementia services. This outlines the government's plan to commit resources that are necessary to address the problems of dementia.

There are seven core areas to set out as national priorities in the national strategy -- Make dementia a national health and social care priority; dementia awareness and dementia friendly communities; Risk reduction and dementia prevention; Improve access to best medical care strengthen standard treatment protocols; Social support services; Research and Development; Strengthen dementia disease surveillance system.

"I assure on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will very soon come out with an Action Plan for Dementia based on the country strategy developed by ARDSI and NIMHANS, and also assimilate the same in our ministry's policies and programmes." Nadda said.

Drugs to delay Dementia

"In 2017, in Geneva, The Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia 2017-2025 was released in which India also extended its support. Very soon we will be coming out with drugs that can delay this disease. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on this," Nadda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity