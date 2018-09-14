ISRO Espionage case: Supreme Court announces Rs 50 lakh for scientist Nambi Narayanan

Home Nation

14th September 2018

ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan was unnecessarily arrested, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty in an espionage case, the Supreme Court held on Friday. The apex court also awarded Rs 50 lakh as compensation. 

Nambi Narayanan, while functioning as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, was arrested on November 30, 1994, alleging espionage. Later, Narayanan had told the court that the entire probe in the ISRO case was found to be "malicious" and the CBI had filed a closure report which was accepted by the magistrate.

The apex court was hearing the plea of the Narayanan who sought action against former DGP Siby Mathews and others who were part of the Special Investigation Team in Kerala in 1994, which had probed the case in which he was framed.

Kerala government had said that on the investigation, it has found no role could be attributed to the police officers for false implication. The former ISRO scientist had filed an appeal against the judgement of division bench of the Kerala High Court which had said no action needed to be taken against the police officials.

Later, he had approached the NHRC claiming compensation from the state government for the mental agony and torture suffered by him and had awarded an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh in March 2001. 

