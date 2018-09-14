Home Nation

Mallya-Jaitley controversy: DMK demands explanation from PM Modi

In a tweet, DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the claim by Mallya about meeting Jaitely 'proved' that the BJP was 'a puppet' in the hands of corporate leaders.

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain on what transpired between Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya during their 'meeting' before the fugitive liquor baron left India or else sack him from the cabinet.

"The Prime Minister should reveal what the secret discussions were, else he should dismiss him (Jaitley)", Stalin said.

ALSO READ: I'm a political football, scapegoat, says Vijay Mallya as Arun Jaitley rubbishes claims of meeting him

Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, had Wednesday claimed in London that he had met the finance minister before leaving for the United Kingdom.

However, Jaitley rejected the claim, saying he never gave him any appointment after becoming a minister in 2014 but the businessman misused his privilege as an MP to accost him once in Parliament.

Comments(1)

  • Mazo
    Entire nation is waiting for explanation about 2G Scam case first - when are you going to explain why telephone exchange was installed in your brother-in-laws house ? Why 2G license was distributed like biscuits to your friends ?? Thieves cannot question police about other crimes - first they need to focus on explaining their behavior.
    14 hours ago reply
