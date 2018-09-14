Home Nation

Man throws toddler daughter from terrace after wife gives birth to another girl child

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area here, Thursday and has been admitted to hospital.

By PTI

BAREILLY: A man, desperate for a son, allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in a Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl, police said Friday.

Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind's wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago.

On Thursday, an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her down.

SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said the police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

