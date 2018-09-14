Home Nation

Molestation case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said that it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

Former TERI Director General RK Pachauri was accused of sexual harassment by a woman employee. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday ordered framing of molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged against him by his ex-colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under sections 354 (outraging her modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remark) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said that it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

On February 13, 2015 an FIR was registered against him and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21.

