Youth Congress stage protest against Arun Jaitley, demand his resignation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Youth Congress Friday staged a protest against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, demanding his resignation over the issue of fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Youth Congress activists took out a protest march from Udyog Bhawan and were stopped by police while they were heading towards Jaitley's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

"BJP, that claims to be a champion of nationalism, has betrayed the nation. Youth Congress will not relent till Arun Jaitley steps down," said Srinivas BV, vice president of the Indian Youth Congress.

Protesters raised slogans against Jaitley and the Modi government, seeking a reply on Mallya's escape from the country.

They also sported masks of Jaitley, Mallya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also rode a vehicle to enact Mallya's act of leaving the country.

Mallya on Wednesday claimed that he met Jaitley before he left the country in 2016.

Accompanied by party MP PL Punia, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday demanded Jaitley's resignation alleging that the Finance minister "colluded" with Mallya.

Punia claimed he was witness to the meeting at Central Hall of Parliament House.

The BJP said the allegations against the Finance minister were "false".

Mallya is facing a case in London regarding his extradition to India to undergo trial on fraud and money laundering charges.