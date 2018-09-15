Home Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad in next Lok Sabha election

However, he exuded confidence that his party will romp home in the hustings.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, dared BJP National President Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad in the next Lok Sabha Election.

Taking to social media on Shah's day-long visit to the city on Saturday, Owaisi said that the BJP would not even be able to retain the five Assembly seats it holds now.

Owaisi, who represents the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that the BJP should announce its decision on how it will cope up with the rising fuel prices and creation of employment to jobless youth in the country.

