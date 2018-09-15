Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad in next Lok Sabha election

By UNI

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, dared BJP National President Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad in the next Lok Sabha Election.

However, he exuded confidence that his party will romp home in the hustings.

Taking to social media on Shah's day-long visit to the city on Saturday, Owaisi said that the BJP would not even be able to retain the five Assembly seats it holds now.

Welcome,people of Hyderabad & Telangana will defeat your strategy I request @AmitShah to contest from Hyderabad and inshallah MIM will win & BJP will not be able to retain 5 Assembly seats inshallah.What is strategy to control Oil prices ,Employment for Youth,$ &₹ BJP has NO Ans — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 15, 2018

Owaisi, who represents the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that the BJP should announce its decision on how it will cope up with the rising fuel prices and creation of employment to jobless youth in the country.