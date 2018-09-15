Asaduddin Owaisi reminds Amit Shah of Modi's decision to go for early polls in Gujarat in 2002

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lashing out at BJP party chief Amit Shah for criticising the State government's decision to advance assembly elections with no regard to additional expenditures involved, Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reminded Shah that BJP too had done the same thing in Gujarat after the riots in 2002.

Shah early in the morning had expressed shock over Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to go early into assembly polls even as the latter had supported simultaneous polls proposed by BJP a few months ago.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Owaisi said, "In 2002, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi dissolved the Gujarat Assembly well before its tenure.

Has there been any violence in Telangana? BJP should know there hasn't been any sort of communal riots in Telangana in the last four years. Are we making chapatis on dead bodies by conducting early elections? Have any sort of injustices meted out to minorities here in Telangana?

To Shah's comment that the move to advance the elections would cost a lot to the public exchequer, Owaisi asked: "Was there no expenses during 2002? This is their selective amnesia. They might forget Gujarat riots but we do not. What was the reason for conducting early elections then?

"If you are worried about the taxpayers' money, tell us how the PM and Nirav Modi were captured in the same frame in Switzerland? Who called Mehul Choksi, Mehul Bhai? Whose money was it that they fled away with? Wasn't it too taxpayers' money?"

He slammed Shah's comment of having a strategy for Telangana saying, "The composite culture of Telangana will reflect in the results.

Nothing is going to work with jumlas over here. Further, the youngsters are asking the Centre what their strategy was for getting more jobs; for Kashmir; for bettering the foreign exchange rate. Where is their strategy regarding these?"

Owaisi termed these statements as arrogance and said, "When the neck becomes fat, one cannot see down."

The AIMIM chief also dismissed Shah's criticism that TRS and AIMIM were on the same side. "We would be contesting against TRS as we have already mentioned before."

Owaisi also took to Twitter and sought to "welcome" BJP President Amit Shah and dared him to contest from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in the next General Elections.

"Welcome people of Hyderabad and Telangana will defeat your strategy. I request @amitshah to contest from Hyderabad and inshallah MIM will win and BJP will not be able to retain 5 Assembly seats inshallah. What is strategy to control oil prices, employment for youth. BJP has no answer."

Earlier in the day, during his interaction with media in Hyderabad, Shah was asked about his visit to a temple in the Old city of Hyderabad. He replied saying "Hyderabad is a part of Hindustan and no place was anyone's 'adda'."

Lambasting the ruling TRS party for being hand in gloves with MIM party in the State, Shah had said, "There is no chance of this government coming back to power... Two parties doing appeasement politics cannot bring justice to people of Telangana. KCR cannot turn down any demand from MIM...Do we want to give governance back to modern-day Razakars?"

He later clarified that he was referring to MIM.