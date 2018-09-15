Home Nation

Child sexual abuse at Madhya Pradesh orphanages: Director, brother and key aide arrested in Bhopal

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that the culprits would be brought under the ambit of the recently amended criminal law stipulating death penalty as maximum punishment for child rapists.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 70-year-old shelter home head and two others were arrested on Saturday in connection with the sexual abuse of speech and hearing impaired inmates at two orphanages.

Orphanage head MP Awasthi, his brother Vijay and another aide Rakesh were taken into custody after three cases were lodged against them.

"Two cases have been lodged under zero at the TT Nagar police station. The cases will now be transferred for further investigations to the Hoshangabad district police and the Khajuri police station of Bhopal district," DIG Bhopal Dharmendra Choudhary said. Another case was lodged at the Khajuri police station.

While the two cases were lodged on the complaint of two girls, who were allegedly raped at the orphanages in Hoshangabad and Bairagarh and three other sexually abused boys, a case of molestation was registered at the Khajuri police station on the complaint of the social welfare department.

"The cases were lodged after the statements of the alleged victims were recorded with the help of a qualified interpreter," said Choudhary.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that the culprits would be brought under the ambit of the recently amended criminal law stipulating death penalty as maximum punishment to those convicted for raping children aged up to 12 years. All the five complainants were minors when Awasthi allegedly started sexually abusing them.

Awasthi had admitted that he had been running the orphanages in Malkhedi (Hoshangabad) and Bairagarh (Bhopal) since 1991 with the approval and support of the social justice department.

Incidentally, the Hooshangabad orphanage inmates had complained about their ordeal in the past, but the district administration closed the shelter home last year instead of taking police action.

In Bhopal, Congress' women workers protested outside the house of social justice minister Gopal Bhargava to protest the shocking saga of sexual abuse of the hapless orphanage children

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child Sexual Abuse shelter home orphanage Madhya Pradesh crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi