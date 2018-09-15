Home Nation

Free bone mineral density test held at Chandrasekharpur Police Station

By Express News Service

In a joint initiative, Chandrasekharpur Police and a private pharmaceutical company organized a free bone mineral density test for the senior citizens, cops and traffic personnel. The camp was organised at Chandrasekharpur Police Station on September 9. It was attended by at least 150 senior citizens.

The elderly people, who are registered with the Commissionerate Police, were informed about the free bone mineral density test by the nodal officers and assistant nodal officers of Senior Citizens Security Cell at Chandrasekharpur Police Station.

Senior citizens from Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, Kanan Vihar Phase - I, Housing Board Colony, and from other areas under Chandrasekharpur Police Station limits attended the event.

Orthopedic specialist Dr Sumanyu Tripathy and physiotherapist Mithilesh Kumar conducted the bone mineral density test at the police station. Bone mineral density tests are conducted to measure the amount of minerals - namely calcium in the bones. The test is important for people who are at risk for osteoporosis, especially women and elderly people.

Osteoporosis is the most common type of bone disease and it leads to bone tissues becoming thin and frail over time and leads to disabling fractures. Dr Tripathy told the participants about the importance of calcium in the body and pointed that the mineral was necessary for vascular contraction and vasodilation, muscle function, nerve transmission, intracellular signaling and hormonal secretion, and others.

"If a person does not have enough calcium, the body then starts extracting calcium from the bones, resulting in loss of bone strength and mass. This can ultimately lead to thin, fragile bones and osteoporosis," he said. "During the event, the participants received suggestions on how to remain free from any kind of bone disease. Besides this, they were also provided sample medicines," Chandrasekharpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Deepak Kumar Mishra told The Express.

