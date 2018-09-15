Government concerned about fuel price hike, falling rupee; will find solutions: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admitting that rising fuel prices and the depreciating Rupee is a concern for the union government, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday attributed the same to 'certain global phenomenon'.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been sky-rocketing in the past weeks, touching new heights with each passing day. Shah, who is in Hyderabad today to kick-start the party's election campaign from

Mahabubnagar was speaking to the media.

"These are concerns for the government. Certain global developments have led to these situations. We are in the process of finding out solutions and we will come out soon to the public," said the BJP President.

He also drew parallels to different currencies claiming that the fall of rupee is much lesser if compared to currencies of many other countries.

The price of petrol in Hyderabad on Saturday stands at Rs 86.55, an increase of Rs 0.37 compared to Friday. Similarly, diesel is priced at Rs 79.99 as against Rs 79.73 on Friday.

Similarly, the rate of the US dollar against the Indian rupee, on Saturday, stood at Rs 72.76. Just a few months ago in March 2018, the US Dollar stood at Rs 65 against the Indian rupee.