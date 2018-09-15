Jammu and Kashmir: Elderly man electrocuted, two women injured

By PTI

JAMMU: An elderly man was killed and two women were injured when they came in contact with a live wire on the outskirts the city Saturday, officials said.

The incident at N S Pura village in the Khour area sparked protests by the locals against the power development department, they said.

The officials said a high-tension electricity wire got snapped from a pole and fell down, resulting in the death of Parmanand, 70, and severe burn injuries to Rajni Devi, 24, and Nisha, 18.

A cow was also killed and a structure damaged in the fire caused by the live wire, they added.

The protesting locals were demanding adequate compensation to the family of the deceased and free treatment to the injured, the officials said.

Police rushed to the spot and persuaded the protesters to disperse peacefully, they said.