Home Nation

Manipur: Man lynched on suspicion of stealing vehicles; 5 arrested 

Two associates of the victim managed to escape from the scene, the officer said.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lynching

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A man has been allegedly lynched in Imphal West district of Manipur on suspicion of stealing vehicles, a senior police officer said. Five persons have been arrested in the matter, he said.

Two associates of the victim managed to escape from the scene, the officer said.

The incident took place at Thouroijam Awang Leikai area on Thursday, Imphal West Superintendent of Police (SP) Jogeshchandra Haobijam said.

Along with four persons, suspected to be involved in the lynching case, an owner of a two-wheeler, who had parked his vehicle in a garage, was arrested on Friday, the SP said.

The reason for arresting the owner of the two-wheeler was not disclosed by the police officer.

The five accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and remanded to police custody for four days by a city court on Saturday.

The Manipur Human Rights Commission took up the case suo motu in connection with the incident and directed the state director general of police to probe the matter and submit a report by September 22.

Locals of Thouroijam village on Friday gheraoed Patsoi police station on Friday, demanding release of the arrested persons.

The spokesperson of a local club of the village said that instead of arresting the two vehicle-lifters, who managed to escape from the spot, the police arrested five persons, including the owner of the two-wheeler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imphal lynching Lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi