Minor 3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

The epicenter of earthquake was located in the hills of Kinnuar district of Himachal Pradesh which is fragile geological region and fall in high seismic zone.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

SHIMLA: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted part of Kinnuar district on Saturday afternoon. There is no report of loss of life and property reported so far.

Shimla, Met Office Incharge Manmohan Singh said that Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred today at 1222 hrs at Latitude of 31. 8 degree North and Longitude at 78. 5 degree east and depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of earthquake was located in the hills of Kinnuar district of Himachal Pradesh which is fragile geological region and fall in high seismic zone.

The area house number of power projects consider high sensitive for earthquake. The region house Nathpa and Wangto mega dam on the across the mighty Satluj river.

