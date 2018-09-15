Home Nation

National Commission for Women directs Haryana DGP to apprise of probe in CBSC topper's gangrape

The father of the woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representation. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Haryana Police chief B S Sandhu to apprise it of the probe at the earliest in the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendargarh district, according to an official.

READ| Haryana: No arrests yet in CBSE topper's gang-rape, police says defence personnel main accused 

Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.

The father of the woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

According to an FIR, the incident took place when the woman was returning from a coaching centre in Kanina in Mahendragarh district.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place, where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Commission for Women Haryana Rape Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi