National Rural Health Mission scam: IAS officer’s flat seized

Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer, posted as Divisional Commissioner of Santhal Pargana, is accused of taking a bribe of Rs 4.85 lakh and acquiring disproportionate assets.

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized a flat of senior IAS officer Pradeeep Kumar here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case related to the Rs 130 crore National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

In February this year, properties worth Rs 2 crore allegedly earned through illegal means when Kumar was Secretary (Health) were attached by ED.

