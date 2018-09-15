Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu must follow tenets of Sikhism before speaking on the religion: Shiromani Akali Dal

The member of parliament said it was Sidhu's personal affair with how he chooses to appear as long as he does not "pretend" to be concerned about Sikh values.

Published: 15th September 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra Saturday said Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has no right to speak on Sikhism as he does not follow the tenets of the religion.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader's reaction comes a day after Sidhu urged the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, to excommunicate former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal from the faith.

Sidhu had alleged that the Parkash and his son-- former deputy chief minister of Punjab and SAD president-- had given orders to the police to open fire at protesters at Behbal Kalan in 2015 that led to the death of two people.

"A patit (apostate) like Navjot Singh Sidhu regularly disrespects his religion by trimming and dying his beard and performing religious rituals forbidden in Sikhism," Chandumajra said in a statement here.

"He has the audacity to approach the sacred Shri Akal Takht Sahib to vent his hatred against practising Sikhs (Badals)," the senior Akali leader said.

"First follow the tenets of Sikhism yourself and maintain a proper Sikh saroop (character) before you even begin to talk about the religion. Stop trimming and dying your beard," Chandumajra said further.

The member of parliament said it was Sidhu's personal affair with how he chooses to appear as long as he does not "pretend" to be concerned about Sikh values.

"He has no right to speak on Sikh issues when he proudly defies the dictate of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh on the sanctity of hair and indulges in rituals and sacrifices strictly forbidden in Sikhism," said Chandumajra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Navjot Singh Sidhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi