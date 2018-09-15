No alliance with TRS as BJP sees it as enemy, says Amit Shah

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the Congress party is enemy No.1 for the BJP, TRS which rules Telangana is no less an enemy, said BJP president Amit Shah as he brushed aside speculations of BJP-TRS bromance in the State. The BJP chief said that ‘he was surprised’ at caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for thrusting early elections on the people of the state though KCR had previously supported the concept of one-nation one elections.

BJP president Amit Shah launches his election campaign in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the saffron party is ready to take on both the TRS and the Cong-led alliance with all their might even as he asserted that there was no question of alliance with any party and rubbished speculations of TRS being hand-in-glove with the saffron party, Shah told reporters here on Saturday before leaving for Mahbubnagar to launch the campaign.

‘’Nine months before the elections were scheduled to take place, why has KCR thrusted elections and expenditure of crores of rupees on the people of Telangana despite supporting one nation-one poll earlier ? It is only due to petty political gains that he has gone for early elections,’’ the BJP chief said.

He took potshots at KCR on a host of issues ranging from his superstitious beliefs, family rule, forgotten promises to the TRS’ friendship with MIM. With the pride of Telugus forming the basis of his attacks on KCR and MIM, Amit Shah said that both the friendly parties are resorting to vote bank politics.‘‘KCR sends a proposal to Centre for 12 pc reservation to minorities knowing fully well that the BJP-led NDA will never give its nod to reservations on religious lines.

The people of Telangana know that if they vote for TRS, vote bank politics will flourish.’’from page 1Targeting the TRS on various fronts, Amit Shah said that despite the fact that the Centre had given grants to Telangana to the tune of `2.30 lakh crore in the last four and a half years, a number of projects and works that were listed in the TRS party manifesto, continue to remain unfulfilled.

Be it construction of 100-bed hospitals in district headquarters and 30-bed hospitals in mandals or the assurance of providing employment or construction of double-bed room houses, nothing has been fulfilled. Even though we welcome the districts re-organisation, offices for collectors, SPs and other infrastructure has not yet been completed. The Chief Minister has much to answer.’’

Shah said that while the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has moved ahead in all spheres, he took a dig at KCR saying despite all help in the form of grants and clearances for all proposals, the caretaker Chief Minister did nothing just because the assistance came from the BJP led NDA.

To another query that confusing signals were emerging from the BJP camp wherein the Prime Minister and Union ministers have been praising the TRS all this while, especially for taking the path to development, which has had the state BJP cadre in a fix, Shah clarified that his party’s satand was clear -- both Congress and TRS are political rivals and that the saffron party will fight them with all their might.

Blaming the TRS for failing in all fronts despite taking populist steps, the BJP chief said that sand mafia were committing atrocities on Dalits in Sircilla while farmers, nearly 4,200 of them have committed suicides in the four and a half year rule of TRS. “Why has the TRS party banned Hyderabad Liberation Day celebration on September 17? Does it not hurt the pride of Telugus ? It was banned only due to the pressure of MIM. KCR cannot turn down any demand from MIM. Do the people of Telangana want to hand over governance to the modern day Razakaars?” he said in an apparent dig at MIM.

Targeting the proposed ‘mahagathbandhan; or grand alliance between the Congress and other parties in Telangana, Amit Shah raked up insults meted out to late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and late AP Chief Minister T Anjaiah by the Congress party. “The people of Telangana will never forgive the Congress for this,’’ he said.

Govt will come out with solution on fuel prices: Shah

Hyderabad: Admitting that rising fuel prices and depreciating Rupee is a cause of concern for the Union government, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday attributed the same to ‘certain global phenomenon’. The prices of petrol and diesel have been sky-rocketing. “These are concerns for the government. Certain global developments have led to these situations. We are in the process of finding out solutions and we will come out soon,” said Amit Shah.