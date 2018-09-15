Home Nation

Policeman injured in explosion in Punjab's Jalandhar city

The blast took place in the Maqsudan Police Station. The injured policeman was rushed to hospital for treatment. He sustained minor injuries.

The explosion took place at around 10 am.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A policeman was injured in an explosion on Friday in Punjab's Jalandhar city, around 150 km from here, police said.

The police, however, ruled out any terror angle to the incident but said that an investigation was being conducted.

Initial reports suggested that the explosion occurred after something was thrown into the police station.

