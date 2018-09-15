Policeman injured in explosion in Punjab's Jalandhar city

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A policeman was injured in an explosion on Friday in Punjab's Jalandhar city, around 150 km from here, police said.

The blast took place in the Maqsudan Police Station. The injured policeman was rushed to hospital for treatment. He sustained minor injuries.

The police, however, ruled out any terror angle to the incident but said that an investigation was being conducted.

Initial reports suggested that the explosion occurred after something was thrown into the police station.