Prakash Ambedkar, Asaiuddin Owaisi to share stage in Aurangabad on Gandhi Jayanti

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By UNI

AURANGABAD: The grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and BRP-BMM party chief, Prakash Ambedkar and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will come together on common platform under the banner of 'Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi' and will address a public rally here at Jabinda lawns in Aurangabad on October 2, 'Gandhi Jayanti'.

In a joint press conference here on Saturday Aurangabad Central AIMIM legislator Imitiaz Jaleel and former BRP-BMM Mla Haridas Bhade said that Owasisi and Ambekar will address a public rally here in which activists of Bahujan samaj, muslims across the region as well the state will participate on the occasion of 'Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The future course of strategy include fighting next election will be decided between two leaders on that day.

They informed that Ambedkar has formed the 'Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi' for getting justice to the dalits, Muslims, Dhangar, OBCs,among others community including some of the maratha outfits who are still deprived for justice in last 70 years.

They alleged that these communities were used only for vote banks. Now all these communities realised that they are being made fool and everybody wants to do something for their communities, they said.

Jaleel confidently said that if the both, stalwarts Owaisi and Ambedkar come together, the political equation will be changed in Maharashtra state.

He further said that our party and  Ambedkar believe the Indian constitution, but some of the parties are trying to change the constitution and stop reservation which is against the constitution.

Criticising on present government,  Jaleel said that, nowadays copies of Indian constitution have been burnt but, the government has not taken any action against the culprit.

Bhade further said that, at present unemployment, farmers and small traders were facing lot of problem due to the wrong policies of the government.

