Shiv Sena (Hindustan) activists burn effigy of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against rising fuel prices

By PTI

PHAGWARA: Activists of Shiv Sena (Hindustan) on Saturday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, police said.

Led by Sena's state vice president Manish Sood, the agitators held a protest march here and shouted anti-Modi slogans.

They also organised a demonstration near a bus stand along the National Highway 1 and burnt the effigy of the prime minister, the police said.

Addressing the protesters, Sood accused Modi of going back on his poll promises.

He said the Modi government had come to power with Hindu votes on the promise of building Ram Mandir at Ayodhaya, scrapping Article 370, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bringing in a common civil code.

"But the Modi government, after coming to power, has put all these issues in the cold storage, reneged on promises made to the majority Hindu community for which it will be taught a befitting lesson in next year's Lok Sabha polls," Sood added.