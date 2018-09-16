Home Nation

20 lakh people join modified Jan-Dhan scheme, total account holders 32.61 crores

The Union Cabinet decided to continue the scheme beyond the four-year period ended August 14 with an aim to take the formal banking system from "every household to every adult."

Published: 16th September 2018 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced benefits for about 32 crore Jan Dhan account holders in his Independence Day address. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 20 lakh people have joined the modified Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY), taking the total number of account holders in the flagship financial inclusion programme to 32.61 crores as on September 5, according to finance ministry data.

The government earlier this month relaunched PMJDY as an open-ended scheme with higher insurance cover and double the overdraft (OD) facility.

The Union Cabinet decided to continue the scheme beyond the four-year period ended August 14 with an aim to take the formal banking system from "every household to every adult."

During the August 15-September 5 period, the total deposits in 32.61 PMJDY accounts witnessed an increase of Rs 1,266.43 crore.

The balance in PMJDY accounts was Rs 82,490.98 crore as on September 5. Under the revamped scheme, accidental insurance cover for new RuPay cardholders has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for new PMJDY accounts opened after August 28.

Also, the existing OD limit of Rs 5,000 has been increased to Rs 10,000. Further, no conditions will be attached for OD up to Rs 2,000. The data also showed that nearly 7.18 lakh people, who opened PMJDY account after August 28, may get the benefit of increased accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

Launched in August 2014, the first phase of PMJDY focussed on opening basic bank accounts and RuPay debit card with inbuilt accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh.

Besides, it provided Basic Banking Accounts with OD facility of Rs 5,000 after six months.

Phase II beginning August 15, 2018, was planned to provide micro-insurance to the people and pension schemes to unorganised sector workers through Business Correspondents.

About 53 per cent of PMJDY account holders are women, while 83 per cent of the total accounts are seeded with Aadhaar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jan-Dhan Yojana PMJDY Jan-Dhan Bank accounts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi