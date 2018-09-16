Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress to rope in one crore 'booth assistants'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress will appoint a whopping one crore 'booth assistants' across the country for effective booth management, party leaders said on Sunday.

After the proposal was approved by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot wrote to the office bearers and state presidents of the all All India Congress Committee (AICC) intimating them about it, the party leader said.

Letters were sent to the state unit chiefs on September 13 asking them to ensure that they enroll at least 10 assistants at every booth with the help of district and block units of the party.

Gehlot further directed them to make sure that each booth assistant visits at least 20-25 households.

According to party sources, the decision was taken during the September 6 meeting of Congress state in-charges and state treasurers chaired by Gehlot and party treasurer Ahmed Patel while the Gandhi scion was on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

National Secretary (Organisation) of the Congress J D Salim told PTI: "The party has decided that at least 10 assistants will be roped in at every booth. There are around 10 lakh booths across the country and we will have to appoint 1 crore booth assistants. "We are aiming to achieve the target before the upcoming assembly polls," he added.