Home Nation

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress to rope in one crore 'booth assistants'

Letters were sent to the state unit chiefs on September 13 asking them to ensure that they enroll at least 10 assistants at every booth.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress party workers during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in Bengaluru, Sept 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress will appoint a whopping one crore 'booth assistants' across the country for effective booth management, party leaders said on Sunday.

After the proposal was approved by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot wrote to the office bearers and state presidents of the all All India Congress Committee (AICC) intimating them about it, the party leader said.

READ| Parties bet big on social media, data analytics for 2019 poll campaign

Letters were sent to the state unit chiefs on September 13 asking them to ensure that they enroll at least 10 assistants at every booth with the help of district and block units of the party.

Gehlot further directed them to make sure that each booth assistant visits at least 20-25 households.

According to party sources, the decision was taken during the September 6 meeting of Congress state in-charges and state treasurers chaired by Gehlot and party treasurer Ahmed Patel while the Gandhi scion was on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

National Secretary (Organisation) of the Congress J D Salim told PTI: "The party has decided that at least 10 assistants will be roped in at every booth. There are around 10 lakh booths across the country and we will have to appoint 1 crore booth assistants. "We are aiming to achieve the target before the upcoming assembly polls," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha election Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi