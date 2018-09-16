Army airlifts stranded tourists in North Sikkim

By UNI

NEW DELHI/SUKNA: Indian Army in collaboration with local administration have airlifted 100 tourists stranded in rain-hit areas of Lachung, Chatten and Chungthang in North Sikkim.

All the evacuated persons have been kept at Gangtok and Sevok camp and are being treated.

"On requisition for aid by civil administration, Army immediately pressed for helicopters of Army aviation, for a swift evacuation of stranded tourists for last three days requiring urgent assistance," Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

Siliguri-based Trishakti Corps of Indian Army is commencing the evacuation operations.

The troops have been deployed as the areas of North Sikkim got cut off at several places due to incessant rain resulting into multiple landslides and road and bridges getting washed away since last two days.

Later, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was also pressed in for airlift operation.

A pregnant lady and her husband were also evacuated from Mangan, Col Anand added.

In addition, medical aid was also provided to people having medical problems before air lifting.

In anticipations of the situation, the Indian Army has also made necessary arrangements of tents, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.

The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel are moved out from the affected area, the spokesperson added.