BJP dares Congress to announce support to Ram temple

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the party will construct "Ram Path" in Madhya Pradesh if voted to power, the BJP has dared him to announce support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha told PTI Bhasha the Congress' love for Lord Ram is just for the sake of elections.

"Digvijay Singh is himself a member of the Rajya Sabha and senior leader of the Congress. Instead of talking about non-issues, he should promise support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Jha said the Ram temple issue is sub-judice and the court will decide on it, but Muslims and Hindus can also resolve the matter mutually.

He said the government has started work on the Ramayan Circuit project, estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 266 crore.

The government plans to develop Ramayana-based tourist centres as part of the Ramayana Circuit.

It is one of 13 circuits the Tourism Ministry is planning to develop as part of its Swadesh Darshan Scheme.