BJP supremo Amit Shah arrives in poll-bound Rajasthan on three-day visit

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah arrived Sunday in Rajasthan on a three-day visit during which he will address party workers and discuss strategy with them for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Over the three days, Shah will be visiting Pali, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bhilwara and Udaipur districts and party workers from three divisions of Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur will attend his meetings.

Shah reached Jodhpur in a chartered plane on Sunday where he was received by Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders at the Jodhpur airport.

After a brief halt, he left for Pali in a helicopter.

Union minister PP Chaudhary and others welcomed Shah at the helipad in Pali where he is scheduled to address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' and division-level 'OBC sammelan'.

After Pali, he will be addressing 'Shakti Sammelan', division level 'Youth sammelan' and 'intellectuals' meeting' in Jodhpur the same day.

The party president is also scheduled to have dinner at the house of a government scheme beneficiary in Jodhpur's Masuriya colony and a visit to the Masuriya temple before leaving for Delhi in a chartered plane is also in the itinerary.

On Monday, the party president will reach Udaipur in the chartered plane and leave for Bhilwara in a helicopter.

He will address a booth workers' meeting in Bhilwara and interact with kids with special needs.

After a night halt in Rajsamand's Nathdwara on Monday, Shah will offer prayers at Nathdwara temple on Tuesday morning before leaving in a helicopter for Nagaur where 'Shakti Sammelan' and division-level 'kisan sammelan' have been planned.

Later in the day, he will address 'Shakti Sammelan' and division-level 'ST sammelan' in Udaipur.

Before concluding the three-day tour, Shah would also meet with IT and NaMo app volunteers and pay a visit to Narayan Seva Sansthan, an NGO working for treatment and rehabilitation of differently-abled persons in Udaipur.

This is his second visit to Rajasthan within a week. Shah was in Jaipur where he addressed four meetings on September 11.