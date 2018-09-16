Controversy erupts after video of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of sealed house goes viral

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A controversy erupted on Sunday after a video purportedly showing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of a sealed house surfaced.

The AAP and the Congress, while reacting sharply to the video, linked it with the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP ruled municipal corporations in the city.

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that after demonetisation and the GST, the sealing now by the BJP has "destroyed" Delhi.

"They conduct sealing in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Congress, which is running 'Nyay Yudh' campaign' against "illegal" sealing of household industries in the city, demanded resignation of BJP MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, for failing to protect the people hit by the sealing drive.

Tiwari created "drama" by breaking the lock of the house sealed by the municipal corporation in Gokalpuri Sunday, alleged 'Nyay Yudh' campaign convener and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.

"If BJP is serious on the issue, all its MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, should ask for an ordinance against sealing from its government or step down," he said.

Sharma said the Congress will intensify its campaign against sealing in the coming days.

The Delhi BJP denied any reaction on the issue immediately, saying the party president himself will respond on the matter.