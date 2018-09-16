Home Nation

Controversy erupts after video of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of sealed house goes viral

Tiwari created "drama" by breaking the lock of the house sealed by the municipal corporation in Gokalpuri Sunday, alleged 'Nyay Yudh' campaign convener and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.

Published: 16th September 2018 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A controversy erupted on Sunday after a video purportedly showing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of a sealed house surfaced.

The AAP and the Congress, while reacting sharply to the video, linked it with the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP ruled municipal corporations in the city.

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that after demonetisation and the GST, the sealing now by the BJP has "destroyed" Delhi.

"They conduct sealing in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Congress, which is running 'Nyay Yudh' campaign' against "illegal" sealing of household industries in the city, demanded resignation of BJP MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, for failing to protect the people hit by the sealing drive.

Tiwari created "drama" by breaking the lock of the house sealed by the municipal corporation in Gokalpuri Sunday, alleged 'Nyay Yudh' campaign convener and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.

"If BJP is serious on the issue, all its MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, should ask for an ordinance against sealing from its government or step down," he said.

Sharma said the Congress will intensify its campaign against sealing in the coming days.

The Delhi BJP denied any reaction on the issue immediately, saying the party president himself will respond on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Manoj Tiwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi