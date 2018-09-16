Home Nation

Defeat BJP in UP to stop it from coming to power in Centre: Akhilesh Yadav

The opposition will choose its leader after the Lok Sabha polls and it should set aside differences to achieve the larger goal of ousting the BJP, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Published: 16th September 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday urged all opposition parties to unite to oust the BJP and said if the saffron party is defeated in Uttar Pradesh, it can be stopped from coming to power in the Centre.

The Congress has the biggest responsibility and it should show a big heart by taking everyone along. It should hold discussions with all opposition parties, he said.

The opposition will choose its leader after the Lok Sabha polls and it should set aside differences to achieve the larger goal of ousting the BJP, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"We will choose our leader (of the grand alliance) after the elections. We have to stop the BJP. If we can stop the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, we can stop them in all of India," Yadav said at the NDTV Yuva conclave.

Taking a dig at BJP chief Amit Shah over his claim that his party will rule for the next 50 years, he said, "Forget 50 years, people will give their verdict in 50 weeks."

"The Congress has the biggest responsibility today, they need to open their hearts and should take everyone along. I am in constant touch with (BSP chief) Mayawati ji," he said.

Yadav said for the sake of a crucial alliance to be put in place, "I am willing to play a supporting role".

Speaking at the conclave, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I am here to save the country." He said he opposed the RSS-BJP ideology and not individuals.

"They say we only oppose Prime Minister Modi, we have no other agenda. Did we not oppose the BJP and the RSS earlier? Our fight is against the ideology not individuals," the RJD leader said at the conclave.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that currently, there is a practise of vindictive politics and either one has to stand with folded hands or else face harassment by the present dispensation.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan claimed that Modi will come to power and will be the prime minister again in 2019.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Samajwadi Party lost in Uttar Pradesh because the RSS misled people, but people have now seen through them.

He said the faith of opposition parties has been shaken. "Not just our parties, but to save the country we have to stay away from the RSS. RSS creates a divide between us based on religion, caste. That is why I am against them," he said.

The BJP's plan was to keep the youth fighting among themselves over religion and caste so that they do not ask for jobs and income, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Asked about the alliance with the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, he said, "My alliance with Rahul Gandhi in UP was the right thing to do at the time, people did not understand our message, we were not able to communicate our message properly."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav BJP Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi