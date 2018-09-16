Home Nation

Gang of cheaters in LDC exam busted, six held

By PTI

KOTA: Six people were arrested Sunday for faking their identity in LDC examinations here, police said today.

Ritesh Swarnkar and Sudhanshu Choudhary, both aged 23, were caught taking the exams in place of Santosh Meena and Virendra Meena, Bundi Superintendent of Police Om Prakesh told reporters here.

Superintendents of the exam center informed the police that the candidates' signatures and photographs were not matching with the one in examination documents.

The police reached the examination center and interrogated the matter, the SP said.

When the two were strictly interrogated, they confessed to their crime, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

The other accused arrested were identified as Akhelish Meena (20), Dharmendra Meena (23) and Hem Singh Meena.

Seventh accused in the Santosh Meena is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, DSP Samandar Singh Champawat said.

