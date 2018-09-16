Home Nation

Haryana gang rape: one of three prime accused held; two on the run

One of the three key accused, identified as Nishu, was arrested. Raids continued across several states to nab the two other key accused, including an Army man.

Published: 16th September 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Raids continued across several states to nab the two other key accused.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police arrested Sunday three men, including one of the prime accused, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young woman from Rewari, officials said.

Raids continued across several states to nab the two other key accused, including an Army man, even as the state government cracked the whip and moved out the district police chief.

ALSO READ: Haryana CM Khattar cancels all his Punjab programmes, returns to Chandigarh to review Rewari rape case

One of the three key accused, identified as Nishu, was arrested, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Mewat SP, Nazneen Bhasin told reporters in Rewari.

A hunt is on to nab the two other key accused - Pankaj, an Army man, and Manish, officials said.

Earlier, DGP B S Sandhu, who met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to apprise him of the progress in the case, said the two other men arrested were Dr.

Sanjeev, who first attended to the woman following the crime, and Deendayal on whose property she was allegedly raped.

ALSO READ: Multiple raids underway in Haryana to nab accused

The 19-year-old woman, a school topper hailing from Rewari who was even felicitated by the government, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when on way to a coaching class, police said.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in a field, they said.

Khattar, who had an event scheduled in Jalandhar in Punjab, cut short his visit and reached Chandigarh this afternoon, officials said.

Khattar summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) to review progress in the investigation.

The chief minister directed DGP Sandhu to ensure arrest of all the accused at the earliest, they said.

ALSO READ: Haryana CBSE topper gang rape: Cops release photos of three accused

Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal, who was accused of failing to ensure prompt action, was moved out and will be replaced by SP, chief minister's security, Rahul Sharma, officials said.

Duggal will now lead a battalion of the Haryana Armed Police (HAP) in Hisar, they said.

The owner of the property where the crime took place, Deendayal, who was among those arrested, told police that the three key accused had taken the key to the room from him on the day of the incident.

The police alleged Deendayal may have known about the crime, but did not report it.

Meanwhile, raids continued in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states to nab the two absconding key accused, a senior official, part of the investigation, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Haryana gang rape rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi