ISRO launches 2 foreign earth observation satellites

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched the NovaSAR and S1-4 earth observation satellites of the U.K from the spaceport here.

The PSLV-C42 launch vehicle carrying the two satellites blasted off from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10.08 PM. It was a perfect lift off, ISRO officials said.

NovaSAR is intended to be used for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

The S1-4 will be used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

The launch comes alomst six months after ISRO successfully placed the INRSS-1I navigation satellite in orbit on April 12.