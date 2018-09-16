Home Nation

J-K: Fire breaks in Uri market, nine injured

Three shops and a residential quarter were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

By UNI

BARAMULLA: Atleast nine people suffered burn injuries when fire broke out in border town of Uri district in north Kashmir on Sunday, official sources said.

"Fire broke out in a Uri market on Sunday morning. Fire tenders from different parts of the town were called to control the leaping flames which were clearly visible from a distance,'' they said.

"During the fire-fighting nine people received burn injuries," they added.

Three shops and a residential quarter were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

