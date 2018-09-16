Mumbai diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Road commute in Mumbai to get smoother

With two apps in the pipeline, commuting on road in Mumbai is likely to get much smoother. The first app, which is a part of the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), is likely to be launched by the BEST undertaking around January 2019. Just like the indicators on railway platforms, the app will give expected time of arrival of buses at a particular stop. Moreover, it will also give update on bus occupancy. While, this app will help commuters to opt for more convenient modes of transport, the other app will provide information on parking space for private vehicle owners. This too is a pilot project wherein booking, reserving parking slots in the most crowded areas of South Mumbai will be made possible.

Bicycle ambulance for elders

Last week, Health Minister Deepak Sawant launched a project under which elders from Vile Parle and Shivaji Park areas of suburban Mumbai would be able to avail health services from paramedics who travel by bicycles. This project is an extension of the Bike Ambulance services launched in the city last year. As the Mumbai traffic makes it difficult even for motorcycles to reach destination in time, paramedics will use bicycles for responding to medical calls like in the case of the 108 ambulance service. They will carry kits with essential medicines and would also interact with senior citizens and give psychological support to those who live alone.

Mumbai youths suffer depression: Survey

Around 40 percent of youths in Mumbai, aged between 20 and 30, are depressed, according to a recent survey. Worse, many of them suffer from a poor self-image. While as many as 79 per cent of the female respondents and 68 per cent men said they were not happy with their looks, 68 per cent women and 48 per cent men said they would consider cosmetic surgery. The survey interviewed 400 women and as many men over six months for its findings.

Siddhivinayak Temple in postal stamp

A stamp of Siddhivinayak Temple was released recently by the department of post and telegraph. The stamp was released under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme adopted by the department that helps the customers to print a thumbnail size image of their own choice alongside the commemorative postage stamp. The scheme was introduced in India during the World Philatelic Exhibition ‘INDIPEX-2011’. There is a considerable demand for this kind of personalization of stamps, which prompted the India Post to extend the ‘My Stamp’ scheme to cover all postal circles. This scheme is available in selected philatelic bureaux and post offices situated at tourist places.

