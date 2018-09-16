Home Nation

Sole agenda of Mahagathbandhan is to defeat Modi: Amit Shah

The BJP chief accused the alliance of raising a hue and cry over the issue of illegal immigrants in Assam.

Published: 16th September 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi during BJP National executive meet. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

JODHPUR: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said the Mahagathbandhan's only agenda was to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

Calling the grand alliance a 'dhakosla' (deception), Shah urged the voters to understand that the parties who were a part of it were not serious about tackling issues like poverty, unemployment and corruption.

Shah said the grand alliance's ideology and the objective were centred around ensuring Modi's defeat in the 2019 general elections.

"Modi Modi Modi, He is a phobia for them," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said in his address in the poll-bound state.

Shah highlighted that the leaders of regional parties who were part of the alliance were defeated in their respective states by the BJP who went on to form the governments there.

The BJP chief also accused the alliance of raising a hue and cry over the issue of illegal immigrants in Assam.

In Assam, 40 lakh illegal immigrants were identified and the process to delete their names from voters list caused heartburn to these leaders, Shah said.

He further called upon the youth members of the party to understand their responsibilities, work culture of the organisation and struggles of senior leaders.

"It is the responsibility of the youth to take the party forward," he said, adding that the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 11 crore members and ruling about 70 per cent of the country.

Shah said that BJP had internal democracy and was the party of workers.

This is the only party in the world which nominated its member, who was a tea seller, for the post of the country's prime minister and has an erstwhile booth worker as its president, he said.

On the contrary, one can become a Congress president by the virtue of being born in a particular family.

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals later, Shah said that he did not want them to vote for the BJP and instead urged them to set a narrative and create an atmosphere so that the masses vote for the party.

"Your work is to set the narrative as the public knows you, listens to you and follows you", said Shah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi