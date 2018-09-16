Home Nation

Three arrested in Assam for alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen militants

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam police has arrested three persons for their alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Qamar-uz-Zama, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), a senior officer said on Sunday.

They are being interrogated, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia told reporters.

The three, identified as Shahnawaz Alam, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, were arrested from Hojai, Udali and Byrnihat, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, respectively, on Friday and Saturday, he said.

"The three persons had regular interaction with Zama and we are investigating the information provided by them (to him)," Saikia said.

"We are also investigating Zama's visit to Assam earlier this year (including) the places he visited, the persons with whom he stayed, the purpose of his visit, among other aspects," he added.

Shahnawaz had allegedly procured a mobile SIM card for Zama by furnishing a fake identity card, while Saidul is a close friend of the militant and had stayed with him in Kashmir.

Zama allegedly stayed with Omar in Guwahati during his last visit.

A resident of Assam, Zama was arrested on Thursday by Uttar Pradesh ATS following inputs from the National Investigation Agency that he planned to attack a temple in Kanpur during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and had conducted a recce.

A team of Uttar Pradesh ATS will be reaching Hojai to interrogate the trio.

Hizbul Mujahideen

