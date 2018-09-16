Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh college tonsures heads of students; parents seek action

Agitated by the incident, many students and their parents blocked the Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road on Saturday.

Published: 16th September 2018

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Angry parents and their wards took to streets at Shahpur town after a college here ordered tonsuring the heads of its students, officials said Sunday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupender Kumar said Rashtriya Inter College, Shahpur authorities tonsured the heads of hundreds of its students recently.

Agitated by the incident, many students and their parents blocked the Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road on Saturday, demanding action against the educational institute, he said.

Meanwhile, disciplinary action has been initiated against college principal Virender Singh and manager Rahul Baiyan, college authorities said. Security has been tightened in the college premises.

