Home Nation

11 injured after mini bus hits boundary wall of Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The driver and the owner of the vehicle were among those injured and their condition was stated to be serious, a police official said.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: At least 11 people were injured Monday when a private mini bus skidded off the road and hit the boundary wall of an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The driver and the owner of the vehicle were among those injured and their condition was stated to be serious, a police official said.

He said the bus was on its way to Rajouri from Gurdan village and on reaching Gurdan Bala the driver lost control over the vehicle reportedly due to over speeding and hit the boundary wall of the Army camp.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the the boundary wall of the Army camp suffered minor damage in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 