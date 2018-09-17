11 injured after mini bus hits boundary wall of Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

By PTI

JAMMU: At least 11 people were injured Monday when a private mini bus skidded off the road and hit the boundary wall of an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The driver and the owner of the vehicle were among those injured and their condition was stated to be serious, a police official said.

He said the bus was on its way to Rajouri from Gurdan village and on reaching Gurdan Bala the driver lost control over the vehicle reportedly due to over speeding and hit the boundary wall of the Army camp.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the the boundary wall of the Army camp suffered minor damage in the incident.