Army man shoots down two fellow soldiers, kills self in Himachal Pradesh

Jasvir, after coming back from duty had a verbal duel with other two soldiers and in fit of rage, he shot them down and later himself, officials said.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident,  a soldier of the 18 Sikh Regiment, stationed at Dharamshala Military Station in Himachal Pradesh shot down two colleagues before shooting himself. 

Sources said that Jasvir Singh hailing from Barnala in Punjab was on duty from 2 am to 6 am at the Officers mess. He came to the barracks carrying his INSAS rifle and opened fired at his two colleagues Havaldar Hardeep Singh and Naik Harpal Singh around 2:15 am.

Later he took his own life by shooting himself, added sources. The officials are yet to find out the reason for the crime.

The Mcleodganj police and a forensic team of Himachal Police have rushed to the Cantonment area and are investigating the case.

Jasvir, after coming back from duty had a verbal duel with other two soldiers and in fit of rage, he shot them down and later himself, said officials.

A total of ten rounds were fired as Jasbir fired nine rounds at both his fellow soldiers and one round on himself. Jasvir had joined the army a year and half ago, while Hardeep and Harpal had completed 23 and 18 years of service, respectively. The Himachal Pradesh have taken the bodies of the soldiers into their possession and post-mortem will be conducted.

